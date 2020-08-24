Ashville finds its offense late, grinds out 14-13 win over Oak Grove

ASHVILLE – For 3 ½ quarters of the season opener for both squads, the Oak Grove Tigers were in control against the Ashville Bulldogs and held a 13-0 lead.
After the Tigers scored on a 23-yard touchdown pass late in the third period to make it 13-0, the Bulldogs finally got their offense in gear. They scored on their next two possessions and pulled out a 14-13 victory, making Shea Monroe a winner in his head coaching debut.
With 2:44 remaining in the third quarter, Ashville’s offense began an 80-yard, 14-play drive that took almost five minutes off the clock. The touchdown came on a 4-yard keeper by quarterback Dylan Harris.
That drive fired up the Bulldogs’ defense as three plays later, Hayden Phillips intercepted an Oak Grove pass, giving Ashville the football at the Tigers’ 11.
Four plays later, Harris threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Adriane Hernandez to tie the game at 13-all. Greyson Simpson’s extra point gave Ashville the 14-13 lead it would not surrender.
Oak Grove had the football two more times. With one second remaining, Harris intercepted an Oak Grove pass.
“I am so proud of these kids,” Monroe said. “They showed a lot of heart tonight and they never gave up. These guys have worked hard all summer lifting weights, and not once did they complain. At the end of the night, our kids were tougher.”
Monroe said the kicking game put his guys in position to win.
“Field position was the name of the game,” Monroe said. “Dylan Harris punted twice for an average of 48 yards.”
Luke Harris was the guy grinding out yardage for the Bulldogs. He had 155 yards on 25 carries.
Ashville (1-0) travels to Southeastern on Friday, Aug. 28, to take on the Mustangs.