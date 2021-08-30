Ashville falls to Southeastern, 41-19

ASHVILLE — The Ashville Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season last week as they fell 41-19 to the Southeastern Mustangs at Kin Logan Stadium.
The Mustangs used a well-balanced attack on offense through the air and on the ground that Ashville’s defense had no answer for. They finished with 373 total yards — 217 on the ground and 156 through the air.
Early on, it was Southeastern moving the ball down the field behind the arm of quarterback Trent Carpenter. In the second half, they used the powerful running of Noah McCray, who scored on touchdown runs of 22, 47 and 6 yards.
Ashville head football coach Shea Monroe said Southeastern just played a much cleaner game than the Bulldogs.
“Apparently, we were just not ready to play tonight,” Monroe said. “We had a terrible week of practice and the way you practice is the way you are going to play. If we don’t do better in practice then we are not going to do any better on Friday nights. That starts with me. That’s my fault.
"At the end of the night, I coach these kids. It’s not their fault. They were not ready to play, and that’s my fault. I’m not going to blame these kids. I messed it up tonight.”
Cole Williams scored on a 1-yard run the first time the Mustangs had the ball to make it 6-0 with 8:56 remaining in the first quarter.
Southeastern then executed the perfect onsides kick, recovering the football near midfield. A few plays later, Carpenter scored on a two-yard keeper, then threw to Fernando Chavez for the two-point conversion and just like that, the Bulldogs were facing a 14-0 deficit after one quarter of play.
Ashville fought back in the second quarter, scoring three touchdowns. The first score came on an 18-yard run by Jalen Williams with 10:51 remaining in the second quarter. The two-point conversion was no good and the score was 14-6.
The touchdown by Ashville fired up the Bulldog defense as they forced the Mustangs to turn the ball over on downs. Quarterback Dylan Harris called his own number and scored on a 12-yard keeper. With the extra point by Greyson Simpson, the Bulldogs were back in the game at 14-13 with 8:57 left in the second quarter.
The Mustangs answered on their next drive with McCray scoring on a 22-yard run with 2:42 remaining before halftime. With the two-point conversion, Southeastern stretched its lead to 22-13.
Not to be outdone, Ashville drove the ball down with time running out and scored on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Harris to Williams with 19 seconds left. The two-point conversion was no good to make the halftime score 22-19.
Halfway through the third quarter, officials had to delay the game for about an hour due to lightning.
Once the two teams returned, Ashville’s Simpson attempted to tie the game but his 36-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
A few plays later, McCray scored on a 47-yard touchdown run. The extra point by Carpenter was good to make it 29-13 after three quarters of play.
When asked if the weather delay hurt his team, Monroe said he was not going to make any excuses.
“Southeastern had to wait on the weather delay just like we did,” he said. “The bottom line is that they were way better than us tonight.”
Southeastern scored the only points in the fourth quarter – a nine-yard touchdown run by Williams and a six-yard touchdown run by McCray that made the final score 41-19.
Ashville looks to get back into the win column Friday as they travel to Cullman to take on the Good Hope Raiders, who are winless on the season at 0-2. It is the first region game of the season for both teams.