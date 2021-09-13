Ashville falls to Oneonta in region play

ASHVILLE — The Ashville Bulldogs scored the first and last touchdowns in the game last week against Oneonta.
But in between those two Bulldogs touchdowns were seven Oneonta touchdowns. The loss was the third in a row by Ashville, a 47-13 setback in a Class 4A, Region 6 contest.
The Bulldogs took an early lead as quarterback Dylan Harris threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Casey Phillips. Greyson Simpson added the PAT to make it 7-0 with 8:48 remaining in the first quarter.
The Ashville lead only lasted 18 seconds as the Redskins answered with a touchdown run to tie the game 7-7. By the end of the first quarter, Oneonta’s lead was 21-7.
With two more touchdowns in the second quarter, Oneonta held a comfortable 34-7 lead at halftime.
Ashville’s struggles offensively continued on into the third quarter as they were unable to find the end zone. Oneonta added two more touchdowns — an 84-yard run and a 41-yard run — to make it 47-7.
The only score of the fourth quarter came on a 3-yard run by Ashville’s Jalen Williams to account for the last points.
Oneonta’s offense accounted for 369 yards, while Ashville finished with 207.
Next up for Ashville (1-3, 0-2) is a Region 6 game against the Etowah Blue Devils (2-1, 2-0). The game will be played at Ashville’s Kin Logan Stadium.