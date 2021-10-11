Ashville falls to Dora, 21-0

ASHVILLE — After a scoreless first half dominated by both defenses, the Dora Bulldogs scored three touchdowns in the second half to defeat the Ashville Bulldogs 21-0 last week.
Ashville head coach Shea Monroe said his guys played as well as they have all season defensively in that first half. Ashville was getting the football to start the third quarter, but on the first play from scrimmage after intermission, Ashville quarterback Dylan Harris injured his ankle and wasn't able to return to the game.
Monroe said that definitely changed the momentum of the game.
“We had a bubble screen called, he threw the football and just came down wrong and popped his ankle,” Monroe said. “Dylan is a really good player for us and a big part of what we do. We pray that he gets better. If he’s not able to go, we have to get the next man ready and finish the season strong.”
Following the injury to Harris, Ashville had to punt and Dora set up offensively at midfield. It took only two plays for the visitors to find the end zone. Quarterback Garrett Hogland threw a 39-yard pass to the Ashville 11. On the next play, Jamarcus Goodman scored on an 11-yard run. The extra point by Brayden Williamson made it 7-0.
Ashville turned the ball over on downs the next time they had the ball and Dora took over at midfield. Six plays later, Goodman scored on a 2-yard run with 53 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Williamson’s extra point was good to make it 14-0.
Ashville once again turned the ball over on downs, this time on its own 23-yard line. Five plays later, Brennan Davis scored from 9 yards out with 7:56 remaining in the game. Williamson added the extra point to account for the 21-0 final score.
Ashville managed 72 total yards in the second half with 29 yards coming on their final drive of the game. They had two offensive plays past midfield.
“We were able to move the ball offensively in the first half, but just weren't able to capitalize on our opportunities,” Monroe said. “Those things happen and we just have to clean it up and keep working on us.”
Ashville fell to 3-4, including 0-4 in Class 4A, Region 6. The Bulldogs travel to Hanceville on Friday to take on a team that is 2-5 overall and 0-5 in region play. The two teams have met once, and that was last year, a 38-14 Ashville win.