Ashville falls shorts in regional tournament

The Ashville Bulldogs' softball season came to an end Friday after falling to Curry and Munford in the Class 4A East Central Regional at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. The team ended the season with a 6-23 record.
Curry 9, Ashville 5: The Bulldogs lost in their tournament opener. By the end of the fifth inning, the Bulldogs tied the game 5-5 to keep them in the game. However, the Yellow Jackets responded with four runs in the sixth while shutting out Ashville the rest of the way.
Juli Mostillo had a perfect day as she was 2-for-2 from the plate. She led with two runs along with Ashlee Eastis. Eastis also drove in a team-best three runs in her four appearances at the plate.
Ashlynne Layfield also boosted the Bulldogs with two RBIs in her three appearances at bat.
Munford 11, Ashville 3: Munford ended the Bulldogs' season Friday.
The Lions limited Ashville to only three runs in five innings. Mostillo, Eastis and Burgess contributed a run each.