Ashville falls behind in second quarter, can’t complete comeback against Dora

DORA -- The Ashville Bulldogs fell to 2-5 on the season, the result of a 35-20 setback last week against Dora in a region matchup.
After a scoreless first quarter, Dora scored touchdowns in the second frame on runs of 3 and 12 yards to take a 14-0 lead.
Right before halftime, Ashville quarterback Dylan Harris threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Phillips to pull the Bulldogs within 14-7.
Dora stretched its lead to 21-7 halfway through the third quarter on a 66-yard touchdown pass.
Ashville answered four minutes later on a 3-yard run by Luke Harris, closing the gap to 21-13.
Dora scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass before the third quarter ended, extending the lead to 28-13.
With 8:35 remaining , Dylan Harris and Hayden Phillips hooked up again for a score – this one a 51-yard touchdown pass.
Dora scored on an 11-yard run with 27 seconds to go.
Dylan Harris was 7 of 13 passing for 133 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs also gained 175 yards on the ground, giving them 308 total yards of offense.
Ashville head coach Shea Monroe said his team played hard but made too many mental mistakes.
“We are getting better every week, and as a coach, that is all you can ask,” Monroe said. “Hats off to Dora. They are a good football team.”
The Bulldogs will be back home this Friday night and will square off against Hanceville, a region opponent that is 1-6 on the season. This will be the first meeting between the teams.