Ashville drops to 1-3 with 23-0 loss to Oneonta

ASHVILLE -- The Ashville Bulldogs lost their third game in a row Friday, falling 23-0 to the Oneonta Redskins in a region game.
The teams entered the second quarter scoreless, but Oneonta put up 10 points on a 25-yard field goal and a 13-yard touchdown pass to make it 10-0 at halftime.
The Redskins added two more scores in the third quarter – a 14-yard run and an 8-yard pass.
Ashville had six first downs, 94 rushing yards and 67 yards through the air for 161 total yards. Oneonta netted 326 total yards.
Ashville head coach Shea Monroe said he thought the defense kept his squad in the game.
“Penalties and turnovers hurt us offensively,” Monroe said. “You have to give Oneonta credit; they have a very well-coached group of kids. They make you earn everything you get and don’t beat themselves. That is what good teams do. We just need to worry about getting better one rep at a time.”
Ashville (1-3, 0-2) will travel to Etowah this Friday to take on the Blue Devils (2-1, 1-0) in the first meeting between the schools on the gridiron.