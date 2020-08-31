Ashville drops 21-13 decision to Southeastern

ASHVILLE -- Ashville fell to 1-1 on the season last week as the Bulldogs lost to Southeastern 21-13.
After a scoreless first quarter, Ashville’s Luke Harris raced 62 yards on the first play of the second quarter as the Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead.
That 7-0 lead lasted through halftime, but it was the Mustangs who controlled the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns to take a 14-7 advantage. The TDs came on a 21-yard run and a 25-yard pass.
The Mustangs added to their lead four minutes into the fourth quarter on a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7.
Ashville’s Adriane Hernandez ran 65 yards to make it 21-13 with just over eight minutes left.
Ashville head coach Shea Monroe said his defense played well enough to win but was not able to get off the field on third downs.
“Southeastern had 69 plays on offense, while we only had 34,” Monroe said. “We were unable to sustain drives offensively. I want to give Southeastern credit. They outplayed us, outcoached us and beat us. This loss is 100 percent my fault.”
The Bulldogs will celebrate homecoming Friday when they host Good Hope, which is 2-0. It will be the first region game of the season for both teams, and it will also be the first time the squads have ever met.