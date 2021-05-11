Ashville defeats Oneonta, advances to regional play

The Ashville softball team defeated Oneonta in two straight games in the Class 4A, Area 10 tournament. The Bulldogs finished runner-up to Etowah and will advance to regional play at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.
Ashville 12, Oneonta 2: Both teams put up a run each in the first inning. However, the Bulldogs pulled ahead with eight runs in the second while limiting Oneonta to one run for the remainder of the game to take the win.
Juli Mostillo hit a homer in the first. She was also 3-for-4 at the plate and led with three runs.
Jayda Burgess boosted her team from the circle and struck out nine batters for the five innings she worked.
Ashville 5, Oneonta 2: After falling to Etowah, the Bulldogs defeated the Redskins one last time in the elimination bracket before advancing to the championship round.
Burgess limited the other team to two hits on three runs and recorded 10 strikeouts for the day.
Ashlee Eastis drove in three of the five runs for the Bulldogs while Annalynn Williamson and Mostillo contributed two runs each.
Mostillo, Eastis and Williamson were each 2-for-3 on the day.