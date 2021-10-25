Ashville defeats Fultondale, picks up fifth season win

The Ashville Bulldogs picked up their fifth win of the season last week as they defeated the Fultondale Wildcats, 24-14.
Ashville head coach Shea Monroe said his guys were able to make a few more plays than the Wildcats during the game to pull out the victory.
“I thought Fultondale had a good game plan, and they played hard,” Monroe said. “Coach Kendrick Cook has them going in the right direction.”
The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first in the opening stanza as Jalen Williams ran 6 yards for a touchdown, The extra point by Greyson Simpson was good as Ashville took a 7-0 lead.
Three minutes later, the Wildcats scored on a 40-yard touchdown pass and with the two-point conversion, Fultondale led 8-6 after one quarter of play.
Late in the second quarter, Ashville regained the lead as Cole Hyatt threw a four-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Dylan Harris. Simpson’s PAT was good as the Bulldogs took a 14-8 halftime lead.
Halfway through the third quarter, Simpson extended the Bulldog lead to 17-8 with a 32-yard field goal.
The Ashville defense got in on the scoring act as Jalen Williams intercepted a Fultondale pass and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 24-8 lead.
The Wildcats scored the only touchdown of the fourth quarter to make the final score 24-14.
“We played complimentary football tonight,” Monroe said. “That’s what we need to continue to do to move forward in order to be successful.”
Ashville is 5-4 overall and finished 2-4 in region play. The Bulldogs will wrap up the season this Friday at home against the Weaver Bearcats, who are 1-8 on the season and on a seven-game losing streak.
Fultondale finished the season at 1-8 overall and 1-5 in region play.