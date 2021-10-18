Ashville cruises past Hanceville, evens record to 4-4

The Ashville Bulldogs picked up the first region win of the season with a 42-0 victory over Hanceville last week, and in the process, they evened their record at 4-4.
Ashville quarterback Dylan Harris was back in the lineup after getting hurt in the second half of the previous game against Dora. He was responsible for three of the six Bulldogs touchdowns.
Harris was 5-for-6 passing for 120 yards and two touchdowns while gaining 80 yards on the ground on seven carries and one touchdown.
Ashville head coach Shea Monroe was glad to have Harris back on the field and said he had a big night.
“I was very proud of all of our young men,” Monroe said. “We controlled the line of scrimmage and it was just a great team win.”
Ashville got the scoring started early in the first quarter as Travis Smith scored on a 10-yard run that made it 7-0.
In the second quarter, Dylan Harris threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Cole Hyatt with 10:50 remaining and Harris scored on a 21-yard run with 5:55 left. The halftime score was 21-0.
Halfway through the third quarter, Dylan Harris hooked up with Chandler McGinnis for a 23-yard touchdown to make it 28-0.
The Bulldogs' defense got in on the scoring act early in the fourth quarter as Cole Hyatt intercepted a Hanceville pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown and a 35-0 lead.
The final touchdown came on a 48-yard run by Travis Smith with 5:24 remaining in the game. Greyson Simpson was a perfect six-for-six on extra points as the final score was 42-0.
Ashville will be on the road again Friday as the Bulldogs travel to Fultondale (1-7).