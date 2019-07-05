ASHVILLE – In an effort to learn how to grow the Interstate 59 corridor and, hopefully, bring new retail businesses to that area, the City Council agreed to partner with Retail Strategies pending a review by the city attorney.
“We have done our research and due diligence,” said Mayor Derrick Mostella. “We have received a good amount of positive feedback concerning this endeavor.”
Retail Strategies of Birmingham offered a two-part deal to the city – one for the I-59 area and the other for the downtown area. The deals were $10,000 apiece, but if the city agreed to do both at the same time, Retail Strategies would conduct both for $16,000.
Mostella said although that was a savings of $4,000, he could not see investing $16,000 at one time.
“I do feel like we are ready to move forward and market some of that land next to I-59 for $10,000,” Mostella said. “I think we need to wait on the downtown area right now because we are not where we need to be there right now.”
Mostella said working with this company can help city officials learn and educate themselves on how to market Ashville and be competitive in that world.
“I think it will be well worth $10,000, as long as we go into it with the right frame of mind, go into it ready to work and actually apply the things we have learned there,” Mostella said. “It will be $10,000 well-spent at the end of the day. It will be information and knowledge they can’t take back from us at that point. We can apply it to anything and everything we do moving forward.”
In another matter, the council agreed not to purchase 10 acres of land at Dietrich Road. Joyce Morgan is executor of the property.
Mostella said the timing is just not right for the city to consider it because there is not a lot of use for the land right now.
“If the opportunity ever presents itself, and we needed the land, hopefully, we would always have that opportunity to purchase it, whether it is from Morgan or someone she sells it to,” Mostella said. “We have 33 acres of land that touches these 10 acres.”
In other business, the council;
Approved declaring July 5 as a paid holiday for city employees for this year only;
Agreed to surplus various equipment, including three police vehicles, and sell them on Gov.deals;
Agreed to spend $1,200 for the Ashville Sports Foundation payable to Ashville High School. Mostella said the money is basically for four banners at $300 each that will be placed at the football field, baseball field, softball field and high school gym;
Approved the payment of due bills; and
Approved the minutes of the previous meeting.
