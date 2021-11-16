Ashville council talks food truck fees, new garbage service pickup

ASHVILLE — The city of Ashville recently implemented an ordinance allowing for food trucks to set up business within certain areas of town.
To do so, the city requires each vendor purchase an annual license at $100 and a daily fee of $25.
During the council’s regular meeting on Monday, Jeremy and April Griffin, who own Cricket’s Sweets and Treats food truck, addressed the council on the issues related to the fees put in place by the city.
Jeremy Griffin said that while most municipalities only require a business license, they don’t mind the $25 a day fee. However, there becomes an issue when the fee doesn't allow food trucks to show up in a moment's notice, which is often how food trucks operate on a day-to-day basis.
“I don’t mind the fees, as long as it's used to make that spot better,” he said. “It was never about the fees, my problem is the spontaneity. So if I have something on Sunday planned and something happens where we can’t do it, I can’t just come to Ashville, pull up and start doing business because of that fee.”
April Griffin added that as a food truck vendor, they don’t always have a set schedule on any given day.
“I think (the city’s) fees are fine — in the food truck world it's just much different, you don’t always have a schedule. It's like, ‘OK, this is open, where can I go today?’ and that’s what I would work on,” she said.
Mayor Derrick Mostella emphasized that working with food trucks is new territory for the city, and the council is willing to make changes and to accommodate those wanting to set up business in town.
“We grappled with even the $25 fee because we wanted to make sure that folks understood that we wanted them to be here, we didn’t want it to be seen as a deterrent,” the mayor said.
“Give us an opportunity to do some digging and have some conversations with our attorneys. We’re certainly open to making any changes to make it an easier experience overall.”
During the meeting, two other residents addressed the council in regards to the new garbage pick up service with Arrow Disposal. The two citizens said while they were paying for and receiving garbage service, they did not want to.
One of the residents insisted he would rather burn his trash as he has been doing for five years while another said his mother is in a nursing home and has no need for a pick up at the moment.
The problem initially occurred when the city put the garbage service fee with each citizen's water bill so everyone was required to have garbage service.
Mostella said he has received numerous calls for the same request for a variety of reasons. He said while burning trash probably wouldn’t be an exemption due to requirements set by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the council is hoping to talk with the city attorney’s to consider creating a formal list of exemptions for garbage pickup.
“We certainly are willing to listen if individuals came up that had a substantial grievance and we’ll get to those hopefully soon and we’ll have a conversation with the attorneys and figure out what might be some scenarios where we may be willing to do some exemptions there,” Mostella said.
The mayor added that the council would address the topic again at the council’s Dec. 6 meeting with an update on the matter.