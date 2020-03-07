Ashville council sets $150K budget for renovation of future library building

ASHVILLE – The mayor and council set a $150,000 budget for the renovation work for the new Ashville Public Library.
“Our original goal is to have it done by the summer reading program, but it’s going to be tight,” Mayor Derrick Mostella said at Monday night’s council meeting.
He said the city has outgrown the old library and is moving forward to renovating a former doctor’s office building the city recently purchased.
“We have a nice building with plenty of parking space,” Mostella said.
He said the city architect inspected the building and was impressed with what he saw.
“This is your building right here,” Mostella said the architect said after inspecting the facility.
He said the building can be renovated into a library fairly easily.
Mostella said the city has about $20,000 in the Capital Improvement fund and expects another $20,000 to come in.
He said the city has also applied for Community Foundation Grant money.
Mostella said grants up to $50,000 are awarded each year.
“If we could get $20,000-$30,000, that would be great,” Mostella said.
He also said that the Library board will spearhead efforts to secure donations, both monetary and for materials.
“There are a great group of women who will go out and get money,” he said. “I don’t think they get told ‘no’ too often.”
Ashville Librarian Paula Ballard said she is excited about the move to the new facility.
“We are excited to have more space,” she said.
Ballard said the library will now have designated space for computers and space for story time for children.
“We will be able to offer more programing,” she said.
Ballard said she has walked through the new facility, but she is curious how it will look after the renovation.
She said the library has seen significant growth in circulation, or the number of items checked out from the library.
Ballard said this is the first time the library has had an upgrade in amenities in its 47-year history.
“So, we are excited,” she said.
Officials said the city built the new library facility back in 1995 to attract physicians to Ashville. The city leased the building out for medical offices. The 24-year-old building has been vacant since last summer.