Ashville council discusses updates, including improved street lights

ASHVILLE -- The Ashville City Council discussed several updates during its meeting Monday, July 20.
Among the updates that have been approved and are in the works are a spring weir, LED street lights and renovating the Ashville Public Library.
Major Derrick Mostella emphasized the importance of the LED street lights. Mostella said these lights will save the city about $300 to $600 a month that can be used in other ways to help the city.
The council is continuing to work on putting a city road project in place that will help create newly paved roads in the near future.
In other matters, the council:
Approved the minutes from its Monday, July 6 meeting;
Appointed City Clerk Chrystal St. John as election manager via Resolution 2020-015;
Changed an unskilled labor position in public works that was approved in the fiscal year 2020 budget to a certified operator position in public works;
Discussed Tier I & Tier II retirement; and
Paid the bills.