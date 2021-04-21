Ashville council adopts new COVID-19 protocols

ASHVILLE — The Ashville City Council met for its regular meeting April 19. During the meeting, the council unanimously passed a resolution ratifying new COVID-19 protocols put in place by the state.
According to councilmember Sue Price, the new protocols include encouraging facemasks and social distancing inside buildings when interacting with individuals from other households and other appropriate circumstances.
The local senior center will remain closed until further notice. However, the public library, city hall, Ashville Museum and Archive and Ashville parks will remain open.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved bids for the new public library at a cost of $341,500 pending legal review;
—Approved Family Dollar retail wine and beer off-premises sales;
—Approved paying the bills due.