Ashville collects three wins in Spring Break tourney

The Ashville Bulldogs are 12-7 following wins over Montevallo, J.B. Pennington and Southeastern in the Leeds spring break tournament last week.
Rain postponed the championship game against Leeds, and it will be played Friday at Ashville.
Ashville 11, Montevallo 5: In the first game of the tournament, the Bulldogs scored two runs in the fourth inning and four more runs in the sixth inning to beat Montevallo.
Montevallo took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly.
Ashville’s Casey Phillips put the Bulldogs in the lead in the fourth inning on a two-run single.
In the sixth inning, Gavin Tyler, Brady Northam, Luke Harris and Drew Layfield all drove in runs.
Layfield was the starting pitcher and allowed five runs on seven hits over three innings. He struck out two and walked one.
Caleb Bailey came on in relief and was unhittable as he worked four innings of no-hit ball and allowed no runs while striking out five.
Phillips was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate to lead an 11-hit attack by the Bulldogs.
Ashville 14, J.B. Pennington 3: Tyler drove in four runs on three hits as the Bulldogs defeated J.B. Pennington. Tyler had a triple and two singles.
Ashville scored eight runs in the third inning to put the game out of reach. Those driving in runs in the third inning included Phillips, Tyler Bradley, Tyler, Layfield, Austin Hale and Dylan Harris.
Hale picked up the victory for the Bulldogs. He gave up three runs on four hits while striking out three in five innings of work.
All total, Ashville pounded out 11 hits.
Ashville 12, Southeastern 1: Three singles and a double by Bradley helped lead the Bulldogs past Southeastern. Bradly singled in the second, doubled in the third and singled in the fourth and fifth innings.
Ashville scored five runs in the third inning to secure the win. Casey Phillips had a two-run double, while Bradley and Bailey hit run-scoring doubles and Tyler had a RBI single.
Dylan Harris worked five innings on the mound, allowing two hits and one run while striking out three.
The Bulldogs collected 15 hits on the day.