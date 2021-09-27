Ashville climbs to 3-3 record following victory over St. Clair

ODENVILLE — The Ashville Bulldogs defeated rival St. Clair County High School on Friday, 33-9.
The Bulldogs now sit at 3-3 as the team added another after Southeastern's win was forfeited for having an ineligible player participate during Ashville’s Aug. 27 matchup.
Bulldogs head coach Shea Monroe said playing as a team was the key to getting that third season win along with a strong defensive line.
“I just thought we played together well as a team. Everything came together and our defense played lights out all night,” Monroe said. “We executed very well on defense.”
Following a touchdown by Ashville and a safety by the Saints, the Bulldogs led 7-2 at intermission. The Bulldogs proved to be a second-half team with four straight touchdowns to finish out the game.
The Saints, however, had the play of the game as they scored on their last possession with a 74-yard touchdown by Anthony Huff.
Ashville’s Cole Hyatt and Ethan Richardson led offensively with two touchdowns a piece along with a touchdown by Ashton Mostella.
“It’s kind of been a rollercoaster of a ride," Monroe said. "We’ve battled. I feel like we’ve gotten better the last two weeks, so at the end of the day, that’s all you can ask for.”
Monroe added that he has already seen growth from his team over the past six weeks of the season, especially in blocking back Cody Fincher.
“Cody Fincher is a senior; he’s really come on and played hard the last two games. I’m very proud of him,” he said.
The Bulldogs are off this week, while the Saints will travel to Moody to take on the Blue Devils in another county rival matchup.