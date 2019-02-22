ASHVILLE -- The Ashville City Council approved the FY 2019 budget during its meeting Thursday.
Revenues are expected to total $3.1 million, while expenses are expected to be $2.8 million, leaving a net income of about $300,000.
Last year’s projected budget was a little less as the city projected to bring in $2.97 million and spend $2.67 million.
Mayor Derrick Mostella said he was pleased and excited about the budget.
“It is a reflection of where we are as a city,” he said. “We are turning the corner as far as options we can do as a city. We still have a lot of work to do to stay within those budgeted numbers as we move forward.”
Mostella said city officials expect to save a tremendous amount of money within the Water Department now that everyone within the municipality (residential and commercial) has new water meters.
“We are using the radio-read meters,” Mostella said. “That has helped reduce a lot of man hours, and we have been able to find water leaks we didn’t know we had after installing the new meters.”
In another matter, the council established a Park & Rec Board, naming five members to the panel. Eric Fuller will serve in Seat 1; Merrell Smith will serve in Seat 2; Dena Kennedy will serve in Seat 3; Brandon Farmer will serve in Seat 4; and Robin Bowlin will serve in Seat 5.
In other business, the council;
Approved the recommendation of the Planning Commission to allow property on U.S. 231 near the Ashville post office to be rezoned from General Business to Residential Estate;
Approved the recommendation of the Planning Commission to allow property at 213 Double Bridge Road to be rezoned from Residential Estate to Single Family Residential and Mobile Home;
Held the first reading of an ordinance concerning the lease of the concession stand;
Approved the surplus of old water meters;
Authorized Mostella to sign an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to resurface, patch, level and stripe U.S. 411 from the Etowah County line into Ashville and a portion of U.S. 231;
Approved the minutes from the Feb. 4 council meeting; and
Approved the payment of bills.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 4, at 6 p.m., with a work session starting at 5:30.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.