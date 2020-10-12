Ashville City Council approves Sweets on Square

ASHVILLE -- The Ashville City Council approved a request from local business owner Jalene Peaspanen that downtown businesses be allowed to host their 12th annual Sweets on the Square.
The move came during the council’s regular meeting Monday, Oct. 5.
Ashville Mayor Derrick Mostella said while the city does not conduct the event, it is the municipality’s position to give support to the local businesses that host it every year.
Mostella also said the event will be scaled back compared to previous years due to the pandemic, and this year will mainly focus on trick-or-treating for kids.
“We’re going to put protocols in to keep everyone safe,” said Mostella. “We have a lot of people within our community that really want to try to do something like this to get back to some feeling of normalcy.
“So, we felt like this would be an opportunity for us to allow our citizens a chance to get out, stretch their legs and maybe see some folks that they haven’t seen in a while.”
Some of the COVID-19 protocols put into place by Ashville fire Chief Mike Barry will include requiring vendors who are giving out candy to wear masks and gloves, spacing out tents at least 6 feet apart and requiring one person per vendor to hand out candy in place of bowls for kids to reach into.
The city will also encourage those in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Sweets on the Square will be on Halloween from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ashville City Square.