Ashville celebrates its 200th birthday

ASHVILLE - They stood around the white antebellum style courthouse in the middle of the square, the center of town and the heart of the city, to celebrate 200 years of life in a city called Ashville.
“That world of covered wagons, muskets and black powder, and new land and all the opportunities that went with it may seem like a distant dream, however, that world is very much alive,” Robert Debter, archive director at the Ashville Museum and Archives, told the crowd of people who gathered for a special birthday.
People from across the county and state joined city residents to celebrate Ashville’s Bicentennial Celebration, a city that was established in 1822 and is still thriving today.
“This city, hewn from the wilderness, was built by adventurers, pioneers and heroes of the American Revolution, the War of 1812 and the Creek War,” Debter said. “On Nov. 28, 1822, Ashville was incorporated and shortly afterwards on Dec. 12 was made the county seat.”
Debter said the site for the opening ceremony in front of the county courthouse to celebrate Ashville’s 200th birthday was appropriate.
“This courthouse is the oldest working house of justice in the state of Alabama,” he said.
The event, organizers said, was one that people will remember.
Vendors lined the streets around the square, where neighbors, friends and even strangers were welcome, greeted with smiles, laughs, stories of the past and even some local gossip.
Music filled the entire historic downtown district with live bands on a large stage across from the courthouse. Visitors heard music from Rumors, a group made up of Ashville High School students, as well as from seasoned professional music performers.
There was something for everyone, including some face painting that turned faces of youngsters into kitty cats and other delights.
There were also marching bands, a parade and a grand marshal, none other than Alabama’s favorite weatherman James Spann, who was also signing copies of his most recent book.
Off the square came a clicking noise from the distant sound of horse hooves from a horse pulling a carriage, offering a slice of the past.
“We couldn’t have expected it to be any better – it’s wonderful,” said Sue Price, who co-chaired the Ashville Bicentennial Committee with Becky Staples.
“Without her (Staples), it wouldn’t have been possible,” Price said. “The whole committee worked together great.”
The committee worked for a solid year to pull off this day of celebration, and the group held other events and activities leading up to the big day.
“We’re so happy it came together so well,” Price said.
Debter turned to a quote from the late Mattie Lou Teague Crow, a lifelong Ashville resident, educator and historian, to help capture the essence of the small Alabama city.
“Ashville is the type of town that Americans treasure,” Debter read. “Our old homes are beautifully kept. The courthouse, built in 1844 to replace the original log building, serves well the people of St. Clair County.
“The natural beauty of the location of our churches and other old buildings that are here for a century give the town the looks of a safe place to live, a place where people share in meaningful work and play.”