Ashville Bulldogs fall to Goodhope

CULLMAN — The Ashville Bulldogs lost to Good Hope last week in their Class 4A, Region 6 opener.
Ashville head football coach Shea Monroe said he thought the effort was much better against Good Hope than the week before against Southeastern.
“However, our execution and discipline were not anywhere near where they need to be,” Monroe said. “Good Hope has a great team and I still think we can be a competitive football team moving forward.”
Following the game, Monroe told his young men that he loved them, win or lose.
“I am not disappointed in the effort they gave, but we do have a long way to go,” he said.
The Bulldogs (1-2) scored their lone touchdown of the game with 10:28 remaining on a 5-yard run by Jalen Williams. The extra point by Greyson Simpson was good to make the score 34-7.
The game was only a minute old when Good Hope recovered a fumble in the end zone to take a 6-0 lead.
Two 45-yard touchdown runs by the Raiders (one in the first quarter and the other in the second quarter) made the halftime score 20-0.
It did not take Good Hope to add to its lead as they returned the second half kickoff 85 yards to make it 27-0.
Halfway through the third quarter, the Raiders scored on a seven-yard run to make it 34-0.
After Ashville's touchdown, Good Hope added a 34-yard touchdown run on its next possession to conclude the scoring.
Ashville will host Oneonta (2-1, 0-1 region) on Friday as both teams will be searching for their first region win of the season.