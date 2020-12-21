Ashville boys split four

The Ashville Bulldogs split four games recently, downing Victory Christian and Weaver but falling to Hokes Bluff and Cherokee County.
Ashville is 7-6.
Ashville 42, Victory Christian 27
Ashville defeated Victory Christian for the second time this season.
The Bulldogs doubled up the Lions in the first two quarters -- 12-6 in the opening stanza and 16-8 in the second.
Ashton Vann led Ashville with nine points. Brady Northam and Adriane Hernandez scored eight apiece, while Caleb Bailey and Jacob Wilson both scored five. Jonah Carden had three, and Cole Hyatt and Gabe Sawyer both contributed two.
Dalton Lewellyn led Victory Christian with 11 points. Shepard Sargent netted seven. Miles Martin finished with four. Riley Meadows and Billy Davenport had two apiece, and Evan Crowe closed with one.
Ashville head coach Caleb Carpenter said it was a good win, but the players have to learn how to build from one game to the next.
“That comes from maturity, leadership and the players taking ownership of the team,” Carpenter said. “We are still trying to develop that in our program.”
Hokes Bluff 47, Ashville 36
After scoring 13 points in the opening quarter, the Bulldogs managed only 13 combined over the next two periods.
Ashville led 13-12 after one period but trailed 21-20 at intermission.
Vann led Ashville with 15 points, with 11 coming in the first quarter. Carden added six. Sawyer had five. Chandler McGinnis and Hernandez netted four apiece and Bailey scored two.
Ashville 70, Weaver 38
Four Ashville players scored in double figures as the Bulldogs celebrated senior night.
The Bulldogs led 17-12 after one quarter and 43-20 at the break.
Northam led Ashville with 13 points. Sawyer added 12, while Hernandez and Vann finished with 11 apiece. Hayden Phillips and Wilson both scored six. Donnie Morphis added five. Bailey totaled four, and Elijah Turner had two.
Cherokee County 64, Ashville 52
Ashville kept the game close in the first half, trailing 18-16 after one quarter and 31-28 at halftime.
Phillips led Ashville with 20 points, with 10 coming in the first quarter. Hernandez scored 13. Wilson had six. Vann totaled four, and Turner, Bailey and Hyatt scored three each.