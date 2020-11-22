Ashville boys fall to Weaver, Moody

ASHVILLE -- The Ashville varsity boys fell to 1-2 on the season after losing to Weaver and Moody last week.
Weaver 48, Ashville 45
A 19-10 advantage by Weaver in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference.
Weaver led 13-8 after the first quarter, but Ashville won the scoring battle in the second to take a 24-17 halftime lead.
Hayden Phillips paced the Bulldogs with 10 points. Cole Hyatt added eight, while Elijah Turner, Jacob Wilson and Jonah Carden all scored six points. Adriane Hernandez netted four. Ashton Vann and Gabe Sawyer totaled two apiece. Donnie Morphis finished with one.
“Congratulations to Weaver,” Ashville head coach Caleb Carpenter said. “They played hard until the final horn. Our athletes played hard as well, but we have to learn how to finish plays as well as finish the game.”
Moody 50, Ashville 31
Moody led 13-2 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 31-9 by halftime. The Blue Devils kept up the pace in the third quarter as they won the scoring battle 14-4.
Eleven Blue Devil players got in on the scoring act, and not one was in double figures. Peyton Ingram led the way with nine points. Carson Dillashaw scored eight, while Davion Dozier had seven.
Chance Enge chipped in five points. Ethan Hopper, Mason Trimm and Ceione Reaves netted four apiece. Cole Dorsett had three, and Landon Echols, Andrew Adams and Tobias Perry all had two.
Vann led the Bulldogs with eight points, all in the fourth quarter. Wilson scored six, while Phillips totaled five.
Turner pumped in four points. Brady Northam and Chandler McGinnis had three. Caleb Bailey finished with two.