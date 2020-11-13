Ashville boys down Victory Christian in season opener

ASHVILLE – In his first game as a high school head basketball coach, Caleb Carpenter returned to his alma mater and led the Ashville Bulldogs to a 44-28 victory over the Victory Christian Lions.
Ashville’s Adriane Hernandez and Jacob Wilson led the team with nine points apiece, but the shot of the game came on a half-court heave by Donnie Morphis at the buzzer to end the first quarter and give the Bulldogs a 14-4 lead. Morphis finished with five points.
By halftime, Ashville’s advantage was 22-11, and the margin was 31-16 after three periods.
“I was happy with our effort and willingness to play for four quarters,” Carpenter said. “Victory Christian played hard the entire game as well, and Coach (Bruce) Breland has a tough team. We did not shoot the ball well, but I was proud that we continued to play through a rough shooting night.”
Also scoring for Ashville, 1-0, were Hayden Phillips with seven points; Ashtan Vann with six; Chandler McGinnis with four; Caleb Bailey with two; along with Brady Northam and Elijah Turner with one apiece.
Carpenter said the biggest takeaway from the night was the Bulldogs played together.
“We are trying to emphasize the importance of team basketball,” Carpenter said. “If we can continue to grow in that area, we can continue to grow as a team.”
Six Lions scored, and leading the way was Shepard Sargent with eight points. Dalton Lewellyn added seven, while Riley Meadows netted five. Miles Martin and Jacob Tucker pumped in three apiece, while Billy Davenport had two. Victory Christian is 0-1 on the season.