Ashville boys demonstrate growth in victory against Coosa Christian

ASHVILLE — With three minutes left it felt like the Bulldogs finally had a game under control. Then came a Coosa Christian barrage that cut the 9-point lead down to one with less than 30 seconds left.
Despite the late Coosa Christian run, Ashville defeated Coosa Christian 50-45 on Thursday night to earn the team’s fifth win of the season.
After the game, Ashville coach Caleb Carpenter wasn’t critical. He was proud.
“Some growth,” Carpenter said. “We struggled last night (against Hanceville) with a lot of the pressure situations, and tonight we kind of stepped up to the plate and was able to live in the moment and understand what we was trying to. … Played a lot better team basketball tonight.”
Ashville freshman JB Potter drilled both his free throws in the final seconds to officially put the game out of reach. It was a fitting end for the player who paced the Bulldogs (5-12) with 9 points in the first half. He finished with 11 points total and at least 4 rebounds.
Fellow freshman Parker Smith finished with a game-high 12 points and at least 4 offensive rebounds for a total of at least 5.
His play in the paint was a big reason the Bulldogs were able to take huge leads in the second and fourth quarters.
“Parker is coming into his own,” Carpenter said. “He didn’t understand how to impact the game when he first started out the year, but he is finally understanding what is a role for him and how he can help the team be a better team. And he is finally starting to get in his own and feel a little, more comfortable playing at a varsity level.”
What to know
— Dartavius Mackey 7 points in the fourth quarter to finish with a team-high 11. He also grabbed at least six rebounds.
— Three other Bulldogs scored at least 5 points, including Jrey Colley, Dalton Rice-Thompson and Tristian Dickinson.
— Ashville beat Coosa Christian on the road 76-51 on Dec. 6.
Who said
— Carpenter on the difference between the two meetings with Coosa: “We are still trying to figure out our identity, and we didn’t make as many shots as last time. We shot the ball there really well last time. But all credit to them. They have improved a lot. Their coach does a really good job with them.”
— Carpenter on the win: “We only had 11 turnovers tonight, which is a huge improvement for us. We have usually been averaging 20-plus turnovers per game so keeping it under 15 was our goal.”
Next up
— Ashville hosts Etowah on Friday night at 7 for the first of two meetings this season.