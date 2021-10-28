Ashville boys cross country team places first at section race

ANNISTON — The Ashville boys cross country team took first place in the Class 4A, Section 2 race Thursday with the girls team finishing third.
The boys team beat out four other schools including While Plains, Oneonta, Jacksonville and Etowah County. White Plains High School hosted the meet.
Head coach Michele Rogers said this was the first time her team won a sectional race since she started coaching at Ashville about four years ago.
“The guys have been working hard for the past few years. They have four seniors and two of them have been on our cross country team their entire high school careers and they also ran seventh and eighth grade. So for them to go out with a sectional win is great,” Rogers said, adding the team is currently ranked top five in the state.
Out of 59 runners, Joe Stevens led his team by finishing second in 17 minutes, 6.02 seconds with Wyatt Knight right behind him in third with a time of 17:47.42.
According to Rogers, Stevens is only 16-years-old and a junior. Stevens also has a track and field state championship under his belt from his sophomore year.
“He is doing really well," Rogers said. "He just continues to impress us and hopefully he can do well at state. He’s really looking at that first place spot at state, so we’re hoping he can pull that off for sure."
Also in the top 15 for the boys’ race were Ashton Vann in seventh (18:14.26), Clayton Knight in 10th (18:43.56) and Bruce Pantoja in 11th (18:50.11).
The girls team finished third against five other schools including While Plains, Oneonta, Jacksonville, Munford and D.A.R.
Taylor Knight was the first from her team to finish the girls’ race at fourth place with a time of 21:13.15. Kathleen McCarthy also finished as one of the top 15 runners in seventh place (22:16.70) along with Emma Drinkard in 15th (24:01.10).
Knight is also a young leader for her team as a sophomore. During the Oakville Invitational Oct. 21, she took first place out of 87 runners, including those from 7A school Hewitt-Trussville who took the next four spots under her.
“This is her fourth year running," Rogers said. "She just continues to get better every year. Even though she is younger than some of the other girls, they all just kind of take care of each other and the guys do too. Family is kind of one of our things.”
Both teams for the Bulldogs will compete in the Class 4A state cross country meet race Saturday, Nov. 6, at Indian Mounds Park in Oakville.