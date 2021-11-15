Ashville boys and girls basketball teams fall short in season opener

The Ashville Bulldog girls and boys basketball teams opened the season at home last week against the Weaver Bearcats. Both boys and girls teams walked away with losses after both hard-fought games.
Weaver 42, Ashville 39: In girls action, the Ashville Bulldogs had a fourth quarter rally that fell just short.
Weaver was up 8-6 after the first quarter and 15-13 at halftime.
Weaver won the third quarter scoring battle 13-6 to make it 28-19. After scoring 19 points in the first three quarters, Ashville scored 20 points in the fourth quarter alone, and almost pulled out the victory.
Sera Beth Potter led Ashville with 17 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. Zahkiyla Cook scored 14 points, 11 in the fourth quarter. Gracie Pinkard pumped in four points while Rachel St. John and Kaitlin Hudson finished the game with two points each.
Weaver 64, Ashville 45: In the varsity boys contest, the Bulldogs were in control of the first half, but were outscored in the second half 49-25.
Ashville led 11-8 after one quarter of play and 20-15 at halftime.
But, it was all Weaver in the second half. They outscored the Bulldogs 27-15 in the third quarter to take a 42-35 lead and won the scoring battle in the fourth quarter 22-10 to make the final score 64-45.
Leading Ashville was Ashton Vann with 20 points. Jacob Wilson added nine points while Chandler McGinnis scored five points. Justin Jones netted four points while Walker Griffith had three points. Elijah Turner finished the game with two points.