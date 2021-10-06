Ashville Bicentennial Committee holds first meeting

ASHVILLE — As the city of Ashville starts approaching its 200th birthday come 2022, a bicentennial committee met for the first time at Ashville City Hall to begin preparations.
Ashville was officially established Nov. 28, 1822, and is considered one of the oldest incorporated cities in Alabama.
On Tuesday night, 19 members came to the committee’s first meeting. The heads of the committee include Chairman Robert Debtor, Vice-chairwoman Sue Price and Chrystal St. John as treasurer. All of these positions were appointed by Mayor Derrick Mostella. During the meeting, Renee Brown was chosen to be committee secretary.
There were also other members appointed to be commissioners to work with local organizations to get involved in the celebration including Ashville’s schools, city council, first baptist church, gardening club, masonic lodge, museum and archives and public library along with the St. Clair County Commission, St. Clair Historic Commission and the St. Clair Historical Society.
Vice-chairwoman Sue Price said the goal was to make this the biggest celebration Ashville has ever had and encouraged everyone to create ideas as to what the event would entail.
Some ideas included living history displays, war reenactments, a parade, a variety of vendors, food trucks, large banners, city decorations and possibly rides.
Debtor and Price emphasized the first meeting was to casually throw out ideas to get the ball rolling. Those in attendance were also encouraged to recruit more members for the next meeting at city hall. The members will meet Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.