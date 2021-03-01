Ashville baseball secures two wins

After losing its first three games of the season, the Ashville Bulldogs baseball team secured two wins against St. Clair County High School last Thursday and J.B. Pennington on Saturday. They are now 2-4 on the season.
Ashville 7, SCCHS 6
The Bulldogs fell behind 4-0 but fought back and claimed their first win of the season beating SCCHS 7-6 by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Saints scored three runs in the third inning all with two outs and added another run in the fourth inning on a pass ball.
Ashville tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning as Gavin Tyler singled and scored on a double by Luke Harris. Dylan Harris, Casey Phillips and Tyler Bradley all followed with run-scoring doubles to make it 4-4.
The Saints scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 6-4 lead.
The Bulldogs loaded the bases with no outs in the home-half of the seventh inning as Luke Harris walked, Drew Layfield singled, and Dylan Harris walked.
Phillips followed with a run-scoring single to make it 6-5. Then, the hit of the game came as Bradley socked a two-run double that scored Layfield and Dylan Harris to make the final score 7-6.
Casey Phillips started for Ashville on the mound. He worked three innings and gave up four runs. Caleb Bailey worked two and one-third innings. Chandler McGinnis pitched the final one and two-thirds innings to pick up the win.
“It feels like we are starting to catch up with some of these other baseball teams,” Ashville head coach Paul Hawk said. “We have players who played basketball and players who were members of the state champion Ashville wrestling team. We haven’t had a full week of practice yet. They are finally getting used to playing with each other. I was so proud of how our guys responded tonight even after being down 4-0 against St. Clair.”
Ashville 12, J.B. Pennington 0
After losing to Pleasant Valley in the first game Saturday, the Bulldogs defeated J.B. Pennington in the second game.
Drew Layfield shut out Pennington, throwing a complete game. He allowed four hits and struck out six.
The Bulldogs got things started in the first inning when Caleb Bailey drew a walk and eventually scored.
Ashville scored four runs in the third inning. Driving in runs were Phillips, Bradley and Layfield. All total, Ashville had 12 hits. Austin Hale and Layfield had three hits each for the Bulldogs.