Ashville baseball improves, 8-6

The Ashville Bulldogs are now 8-6 following wins over the Ramsay Rams, the Ohatchee Indians, Southeastern and the J.B. Pennington Tigers.
Ashville 10, Ramsay 8:
The Bulldogs had a chance of a lifetime recently as they played at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham. where they defeated Ramsay.
Ashville grabbed an early lead as they scored five runs in the second inning and held off a furious Ramsay comeback.
The Bulldogs grabbed the lead in the first inning as Tyler Bradley walked with the bases loaded.
Ashville’s second-inning scoring started when Luke Harris was hit by a pitch, driving in a run. Drew Layfield’s two-run double followed. Dylan Harris drove in a run with a groundout while Casey Philips had a sacrifice fly.
Ramsay scored four runs in the fifth inning, but the rally by the Rams fell short as Ashville closed out the victory.
Philips started on the mound for the Bulldogs. He worked four innings and gave up three runs on three hits. He struck out seven and walked one. Layfield also pitched at the field where former Major League Baseball stars played.
Ashville 9, Ohatchee 2:
A five-run fourth inning was the difference in the game as Ashville defeated Ohatchee 9-2.
Dylan Harris, Caleb Bailey, Tyler Bradley and Brady Northam all drove in runs in that inning.
Drew Layfield got the start for the Bulldogs and pitched into the seventh inning. The righty allowed eight hits and two runs over six and one-third innings on the mound. He struck out four and walked one as he ran his record to a perfect 3-0.
In his last start, Layfield tossed a perfect game, striking out all 12 batters he faced.
“It feels good to be 3-0,” Layfield said. “My two best pitches to strike out opponents are my curveball and change-up.”
Layfield has been playing baseball since the age of 4. While he is pitching like a seasoned veteran, Layfield is just a freshman at Ashville High. He hopes that he has about five to six more starts left this season and wants to help his Bulldog teammates get to the state playoffs.
Layfield will always remember coming in as a closer at Rickwood Field against Ramsay, pitching in the last inning.
Ashville totaled 10 hits in the win against Ohatchee. Austin Hale and Luke Harris led the way with two hits each.
Ashville 14, Southeastern 4:
Dylan Harris went 4-for-4 at the plate including three doubles as the Bulldogs pounded Southeastern.
Ashville scored seven runs in the second inning. Driving in runs that inning included Northam, Luke Harris, Layfield, Dylan Harris and Casey Phillips.
Southeastern scored all four of its runs in the fifth inning.
Phillips picked up the victory giving up four runs on three hits in six innings of work. He struck out seven.
Ashville had 11 hits for the game.
Ashville 16, J.B. Pennington 6:
After giving up four first inning runs to the Tigers, Ashville fought back and won the game.
The big inning for the Bulldogs was the third as they scored seven runs. Hale, Northam, Layfield, and Dylan Harris all drove in runs.
Ashville collected 14 hits and were led by Gavin Tyler with three hits.