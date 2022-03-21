Ashville baseball defeats Collinsville and Sylvania

The Ashville Bulldogs defeated Crossville, Ramsay and Cleveland earlier in the season with the latest two wins against Collinsville and Sylvania.
The team now sits 6-7 overall.
Ashville 6, Collinsville 5: In a game that went back and forth, the Bulldogs held on to beat Collinsville. Ashville scored the winning run in the top of the eighth inning.
Dylan Harris started on the mound for Ashville, working into the fourth inning and giving up three runs on three hits. Jacob Henderson worked the next 3⅓ innings, giving up no hits and no runs until the seventh inning when he gave up back-to-back singles. Drew Layfield was brought in who gave up a bunt single. A sacrifice fly and an error by the Bulldogs allowed Collinsville to tie the game 5-5 and sent the game to the eighth inning.
With two outs, Layfield singled and stole second. He later scored what turned out to be the winning run on a single to right field by J.B. Potter.
Layfield picked up the win as in the eighth inning. He struck out two of the three batters and another batter was thrown out at second base after reaching on an error.
Ashville 5, Sylvania 1: Harris picked up the win as he worked the first four innings in the win over Sylvania. He struck out four. Casey Phillips pitched the final three innings, striking out two.
Ashville scored two runs in the second inning and the final three runs in the fourth inning. Layfield finished the game with four RBIs while Harris had the other RBI.