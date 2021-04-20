Ashville baseball bests Geraldine, 12-2

Ashville’s Tyler Bradley drove in half of the Bulldogs’ runs in the 12-2 victory over Geraldine recently to improve to 13-11 on the season.
Bradley had three run-scoring doubles during the game — one in the first inning, one in the third inning and the final one in the fourth inning.
Geraldine took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the lead did not last long.
Drew Layfield picked up the win for Ashville on the mound. He worked six innings and gave up two runs on four hits. He struck out eight and walked one.
Ashville collected 10 hits during the game. Joining Bradley with multiple hits included Dylan Harris and Layfield. Austin Hale had two stolen bases for Ashville.