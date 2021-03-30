Ashville and Springville track teams place at Cullman Classic

CULLMAN — The Ashville and Springville track and field teams competed in the Cullman High School Classic on March 20 against 63 other schools.
Most notably for Springville, Beth Ann Tucker won the 1,600-meter race with a time of 5 minutes, 22.23 seconds.
Farrah Hawkins came in sixth in the 300-meter hurdles race, while Kira Young came in fourth in the high jump.
The girls relay team placed fifth in 10:52.17, while the boys team also placed fifth with a time of 8:49.11.
Ashville’s Emma Drinkard came out on top, placing second in the 100-meter dash with a 13.15 second time and ninth in the 400-meter dash at 1:04.92.
The girls relay team placed fourth in the 4x800 race with a 10:48.25 time, while the boys team came in ninth with 9:25.22.
Gabe Sawyer finished fifth in 100-meter hurdles, Nick Spears placed eighth in pole vault and Kayla Simpson came in ninth in long jump.