Ashville accomplishes several 'firsts' in season-closing win

The Ashville Bulldogs ended the season on a high note last week as they defeated the Weaver Bearcats 61-6. There were several firsts in the win for this season.
It was the first win on the road for the Bulldogs.
It was the first time the Bulldogs won a game this season without wearing orange jerseys.
It was the first time Ashville finished a regular season on a three-game winning streak since the Bulldogs closed the 2002 regular season on a four-game winning streak before they lost in the first round of the state playoffs.
It was the first time the Bulldogs won five games in a season since they went 6-5 in 2005.
Ashville head football coach Shea Monroe said it was a great way to end the season.
“Are we happy with 5-5?” Monroe said. “Yes, considering where the program has been. But I hope no one is satisfied with that. We still have a long way to go to prove we are going to be a good program.”
As for the game, Ashville led 20-0 after the first quarter and 47-0 at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, the Bulldogs were in charge, 54-0.
Everyone on offense had a hand in the 61-point outburst.
Adriane Hernandez rushed for 139 yards and scored three touchdowns, while Luke Harris led the Bulldogs on the ground with 143 yards and scored a touchdown. Quarterback Dylan Harris rushed for 65 yards on just four carries and added a TD. He threw only two passes during the game for 85 yards, and both went for touchdowns to Hayden Phillips.
“Our six seniors set a great foundation of toughness, character and fighting through adversity,” Monroe said. “I love this team and I am so proud of them.”