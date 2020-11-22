Ashley DeRamus launches boutique in Leeds

LEEDS -- Ashley DeRamus and her mother, Connie, celebrated the launch of Ashley by Design boutique at the Shops of Grand River in Leeds with a grand opening and a ribbon-cutting Friday, Nov. 13.
Leeds Mayor Pro-Tem Kenneth Washington and DeRamus cut the ceremonial ribbon along with a host of city leaders and professionals, including Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandra McGuire.
Deramus holds many titles, including entrepreneur, advocate for special needs, singer, public speaker, award-winning swimmer, music video star and fashion creator. DeRamus’s motto is “Don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do, show them what you can do.”
The boutique owner also founded the Ashley DeRamus Foundation in 2012. The 501c3 nonprofit organization is dedicated to the education, advancement and quality of lifestyle for those with Down Syndrome.
The Foundation works to increase awareness of Down Syndrome and enlighten others about the rewards and positive contribution that those with Down Syndrome make in society.
According to Dramus, the success of her new retail business will benefit the charities she supports.
Through her success, she has even inspired many other young people with special needs to open their own businesses, including Mary Angelini, who created her own coffee company called Gabi’s Grounds Coffee Shop – A Hug in a Mug.
Gabi’s Grounds is just one of the many products sold in DeRamus’s new retail endeavor.
Before starting the Foundation, DeRamus worked as a volunteer at the Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs in Birmingham. This organization serves special needs babies from birth to age 3 and gives them a chance to develop their potential.
DeRamus also funded scholarships through donations she collected during her volunteer time at the Bell Center. Her Foundation continues to raise money to support this charity.
Among DeRamus’s many accolades, she was named the 2015 National Down Syndrome Society’s Champion of Change and received the Down Syndrome International Advocate of the Year Award.
In 2016, she was honored to receive the Christian Advocate of the Year Award and was named one of 35 women who received the “Alabama Women who Shape the State” designation.
When you ask DeRamus what she is famous for, she always answers, “hugs!” She loves people and loves to travel. On her trip to India, DeRamus visited 1,500 children at a school her family built and also visited an orphanage of about 150 orphans.
DeRamus gave the children clothes and uniforms while providing wheelchairs for those with special needs.
DeRamus is also known for being only one of two people to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and sing the national anthem in all 50 states and the first with special needs to reach that accomplishment.
She feels strongly that every person should live up to their God-given potential.
DeRamus launched her own fashion line, “Ashley by Design”, at the National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC) Annual Convention in Denver in 2013. The line continues to be sold through special events and Southern Women’s shows in her traveling boutique.
The line, described as special clothing for special people, is specifically tailored for females with Down Syndrome – a perfect fit that is hard to achieve off-the-rack. Because of its fashion forward and trendy designs, the clothing has been purchased and worn by people of all shapes and sizes and has caught the attention of California Apparel News, fashion magazines and newspapers in London and Paris.
Because of her work with Ashley by Design, DeRamus was named one of the “6 Entrepreneurs with Down Syndrome Who are Inspiring the World” by Disney’s Babble.
The Ashley by Design boutique is in Suite 426 at the Shops of Grand River at 6200 Grand River Boulevard in historic Leeds. The boutique is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.
The boutique carries ladies clothing, accessories and special one-of-a-kind artwork as well as Gabi’s Grounds coffee.
DeRamus and her mother, Connie, choose attractive styles that flatter all body shapes and sizes. Their plans are for this boutique to be at Grand River through January 2021.
For more information about Ashley DeRamus, Ashley by Design and Ashley DeRamus Foundation, visit www.AshleyByDesign.com and www.AshleyDeRamusFoundation.org.