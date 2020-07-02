Ascension St. Vincent’s, UAB announce health care alliance

PELL CITY -- The University of Alabama at Birmingham and Ascension St. Vincent's health systems have announced they are forming an alliance effective July 1.
In a release on the matter, the entities said the alliance will “increase access to high-quality, innovative medical care through multiple outlets and health programs.”
The release said the partnership was first announced as a goal in January but has now been formalized.
In the release, Jason Alexander, CEO of Ascension St. Vincent’s and senior vice president of Ascension, said the strength of the collaboration between the two entities has been on display during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our ability to coordinate our efforts in response to COVID-19 benefited each organization and the patients and communities we serve,” Alexander said. “Ascension St. Vincent’s was able to leverage our network to obtain personal protective equipment that was urgently needed by both systems but in short supply, and UAB has accepted the majority of the volume of COVID-positive patients. This alliance will now allow us to be able to collaborate even more.”
Alexander will serve as executive vice president of the alliance, while UAB CEO Will Ferniany will serve as president and CEO. Both said in the release the alliance will strengthen both organizations clinically and financially.
The alliance will allow both entities to pool resources but allow them to maintain separate but aligned operational structures. Medical staff and staff privileges will remain separate.
The release also said St. Vincent’s will maintain its status as a ministry of the Catholic Church, while UAB will remain an academic medical center. It will continue to meet all of its public, charitable and research functions.
Ferniany said the alliance will enhance the entities’ long-standing partnership and their ability to help patients.
“As health care continues to evolve, it is important for health systems to work with each other to provide innovative, person-centered care,” Ferniany said. “It has always been our shared commitment with Ascension St. Vincent’s to remain on the forefront of this vital health care transformation.”
It is unclear at how this alliance will affect Pell City’s St. Vincent’s St. Clair. Attempts to reach St. Vincent’s for clarification were not successful Thursday.
St. Vincent's St. Clair is a 40-bed hospital and is the only hospital in St. Clair County.
The hospital provides a wide variety of specialties and departments for the public. The services it provides include cardiology, dermatology, gastroenterology, general surgery, internal medicine, neurology, OB/GYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, pathology, pediatrics, podiatry, pulmonology, radiology, sleep medicine, rehab services that include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and advanced wound care.