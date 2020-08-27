Art contest keeping residents entertained at Pell City nursing home

PELL CITY -- With the pandemic still restricting visitors to nursing homes, one retirement community in Pell City is keeping residents entertained with an art show.
According to a press release from Guest Services Coordinator Debra McMahon, residents of the Village at Cook Springs are using their art club to keep spirits high during the pandemic.
“The Sassy Senior Art Club continues to make smiles and keep residents' spirits up during the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions at the Village at Cook Springs,” she said in the release.
Springs Manor assisted living residents have been doing a friendly art contest created by Anita Bice, a local artist.
The contest started out with only two contestants, Bice’s mother, Sara Smith, and Smith’s friend, Jan Sherard. The contest is in its ninth round, and the competition is fierce, with residents and now staff joining in the fun as well.
Both residents and staff alike look forward to seeing each other’s artwork and finding out who will win each round. No one’s name is on the artwork, so the judges do not know whose work they are looking at.
McMahon said there are usually between 20-30 judges, but this number has increased to 66 with a recent Instagram story post. Most of these judges are family members and friends, ranging from ages 4 to 70.
“This has been such a highlight in the residents’ week,” McMahon said, “and we are so grateful to Anita Bice for spearheading this activity and sharing her time getting the pictures out for judging.”