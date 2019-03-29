TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Five people have been arrested on felony drug charges in Talladega County since March 24.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, Josephine Freddrica Gossage, 29, of Pell City, was arrested following a traffic stop by Sylacauga police early Sunday. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a pipe.
Her bond was set at $5,000, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. She was still in jail Friday.
Talladega police pulled over Ronald Gene Roberts Jr., 38, of Talladega, on Ward Avenue on Sunday afternoon on charges of no seat belt, no insurance and driving a vehicle with a switched tag, according to police Capt. Patrick Thornton.
Roberts allegedly had a bag containing methamphetamine in his pocket and a pipe. Murray said he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and given a $5,000 bond. He was released on bond the day after his arrest, according to jail records.
Bernard Dewayne Simon Jr., 20, of Sylacauga, was stopped Sunday night by Sylacauga police and was arrested on charges of felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, Murray said. His bond was also set at $5,000. He posted bond and was released Wednesday afternoon.
Coty Wayne Jones, 27, of Sylacauga, was arrested at a Sylacauga police traffic checkpoint Thursday, according to Murray. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a pipe, and given a $5,000 bond. He remained behind bars Friday afternoon.
William David Hyatt, 41, of Sylacauga, was arrested Thursday night after Sylacauga police responded to a suspicious person call, Murray said. Hyatt was charged with possession of methamphetamine, Murray said.
Jail records indicate Hyatt was also charged with public intoxication and probation violation. Bond was set at $5,000 on the drug charge; jail records do not show a bond on the other charges. He was still in jail Friday afternoon.
Hyatt pleaded guilty to drug charges in October and was sentenced to two years probation.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree are both class D felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison. Possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication are misdemeanors.