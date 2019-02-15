TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force made nine felony drug arrests this week, according to Cmdr. Jason Murray.
Jerry Lewis Bradford Jr., 46, of Sylacauga, was arrested Feb. 8 by Childersburg police following a chase. Once caught, Bradford was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia (baggies), attempting to elude and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $20,000, Murray added.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail Records, Bradford was also charged with a parole violation and was being held without bond on that charge. It was unclear Friday what Bradford was on parole for.
Fredrick Leon Griffin, 46, of Sylacauga, was pulled over by Sylacauga police Feb. 9 during a routine traffic stop. Methamphetamine was allegedly found in the car, and Griffin was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held on a $5,000 bond. Griffin was still behind bars Friday afternoon, according to jail records.
Eric D. Ball, 45, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies in Munford on Feb. 10, Murray said. He was eventually charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia (scales) and possession of marijuana in the second degree. His bond was set at $5,000.
Jail records indicate Ball posted bond Monday and was released.
Talladega police responded to Jack’s Hamburgers on Monday night after employees called about two customers who were making them and other patrons uncomfortable. Officers encountered Daniel Apprentice Ferrell, 29, either of Lincoln or homeless, and Stevie Todd Thompson, 31, of Pell City. According to police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the two men had a bag of marijuana, medical syringes and a pill on them; a search of the car turned up a bag of powder believed to be methamphetamine and burnt straw.
Murray said both men were charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed, Thompson said.
Bonds for both men were set at $5,000. Both were still in jail Friday.
Jonathon Keith Murner, 33, of Sylacauga, was arrested Tuesday by Sylacauga police on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe) and possession of marijuana in the second degree. Bond was set at $5,000, with Murner still in custody Friday.
Eliga Benson III, 37, and Kimberly Rae Thornton, 36, both of Sylacauga, were stopped by Sylacauga police Wednesday and were found to have methamphetamine and a glass pipe, Murray said. Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Benson had just posted bond on a burglary charge last week and was ordered held on a $10,000 bond on the new charges. Thornton’s bond was set at $5,000, Murray said.
Benson posted bond again and was released Thursday. Thornton bonded out early Friday morning.
Calvin Ladale Long, 55, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday while they were investigating a hit-and-run incident, Murray said.
Long was first arrested on a warrant charging failure to appear in Sylacauga, then was later charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana in the second degree. His bond was $5,000, and he was still in jail Friday, according to jail records.
It was unclear Friday what charge Long was facing in Sylacauga, but because it was from municipal court, it was most likely a misdemeanor.