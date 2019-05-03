TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Five people have been charged with felony drug offenses in Talladega County since April 29, according to county Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray.
Derrion Lee Turner, 21, of Alpine, was pulled over by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies April 29 for a traffic violation, Murray said.
Turner allegedly had marijuana greater than an amount likely to be for personal use and a set of scales. He was charged with possession of marijuana in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia and given a $10,000 bond, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. He posted bond and was released May 1.
Anna Marie Isbell, 43, of Pell City, allegedly ran from a traffic stop initiated by the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night.
She allegedly had methamphetamine and a pipe in the car with her when she was eventually stopped. She was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and held on a $10,000 bond, which she posted Wednesday, according to jail records.
Demetrius Lashawn Beck, 39, of Talladega, was arrested by deputies who were attempting to serve a warrant on someone else, Murray said. Beck was charged with possession of methamphetamine and given a $5,000 bond, which he posted Friday.
Matthew Scott Pettus, 34, of Lincoln, was pulled over by Sylacauga police Thursday and allegedly had methamphetamine, marijuana and a marijuana grinder with him. Murray said Pettus was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia and was given a $5,000 bond.
Pettus was still behind bars Friday evening.
Terry Christian, 47, of Sylacauga, was pulled over by Sylacauga police early Friday and had “spice” with him, Murray said. Christian was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and was given a $5,000 bond, which he posted the same day he was arrested.
“Spice” is a synthetic drug analogous to marijuana.
Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree are class D felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude are all misdemeanors.