Argo voters return Betty Bradley to mayor’s office for 2nd term

Betty Bradley

ARGO -- In the race for mayor of Argo, incumbent Betty M. Bradley defeated challenger Shawn-Patrick Hynes, 296 votes to 71. 

The win means Bradley will serve a second term as mayor starting in November, when she and Tuesday’s other winners will take the oath of office.

Danny McCarley squeaked by opponent Eric Glenn Springer for the Place 4 seat on the City Council, 187 votes to 156.

Incumbent Councilwoman Ann Brown walked away with a victory over challenger Stephanie E. Hynes for the Place 5 seat.

