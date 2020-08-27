Argo voters return Betty Bradley to mayor’s office for 2nd term

ARGO -- In the race for mayor of Argo, incumbent Betty M. Bradley defeated challenger Shawn-Patrick Hynes, 296 votes to 71.
The win means Bradley will serve a second term as mayor starting in November, when she and Tuesday’s other winners will take the oath of office.
Danny McCarley squeaked by opponent Eric Glenn Springer for the Place 4 seat on the City Council, 187 votes to 156.
Incumbent Councilwoman Ann Brown walked away with a victory over challenger Stephanie E. Hynes for the Place 5 seat.