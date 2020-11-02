Argo Police Department makes 2 drug trafficking arrests in 3 days (with photos)

ARGO -- The Argo Police Department recently made its second drug trafficking arrest in the span of three days. It was also the department’s third drug case in a week.
According to Argo Chief of Police James Downing, Jimmy Bowman was arrested Oct. 17 on drug trafficking charges after being pulled over on Old Springville Road for an alleged traffic violation.
Downing said the officer who pulled over Bowman had reason to believe the driver was acting suspicious. However, Bowman did not give the officer consent to search his vehicle.
The officer then called the St. Clair County K-9 unit to perform a free air sniff. The K-9 alerted the officers to drugs being present in the car, where 50 grams of marjuna, 37 grams of meth and a firearm were discovered.
Officer Brady Wells arrested Kyle Herron and Jeffery Peppers on Oct. 20 on drug trafficking charges.
Wells said he pulled over the two individuals on Interstate 59 southbound for alleged improper lights. Wells said he had reason to suspect Herron and Peppers because they were nervous to the point of physically shaking.
According to Wells, he was not granted consent to search the vehicle, so he called the sheriff’s K-9 unit to perform a free air sniff. The dog then alerted to the drugs in the car.
Downing said the vehicle contained 87 grams of meth along with a lump sum of cash that together added up to approximately $11,000.
Wells also made a drug arrest on I-59 on Oct. 14. A quarter pound of marijuna, nine oxycodones, an AR-15 and a pistol were confiscated during the arrest.
The suspect arrested, Darion Drake, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuna in the first degree and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.