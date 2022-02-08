Argo officers save man from burning car

ARGO — The Argo City Council and Argo Police Department recently recognized two officers for their part in saving the life of a man who was stuck in a burning car Jan. 27.
According to the letter of commendation written by Chief Glenn Wells, officers Jason Mitchell and Tim Dison were dispatched to a traffic accident at approximately 10:47 p.m. reported to be at 366 US Highway 11 near Massey Drive.
Upon arrival, the officers were not able to locate the accident right away. However, the person who reported the accident said they merely heard the crash and directed Mitchell and Dison farther up Highway 11 near the Springville city limits.
Officer Mitchell was the first to arrive on the scene. He said the car was on fire, but not totally engulfed in flames yet. However, he wanted to make sure that there was no one in the vehicle.
As the officer ran to the vehicle, he said he saw a man in the car who was a bit disoriented from the wreck. Once he was removed, Mitchell said the truck became totally engulfed in flames in which the Springville Fire Department responded.
“I didn’t know if there was one person or multiple people or what, but I wanted to make sure nobody was in the vehicle whatsoever, so I didn’t really have much time to think. I just realized I needed to get him out,” Mitchell said, adding there was smoke and fire in the cab while other parts of the car, including the engine, were all on fire when he arrived.
Mitchell added that other than a bump and some scratches, the man was okay along with himself.
“Due to Officer Mitchell's heroic actions and foresight to contact the original complainant thereby obtaining an accurate location of the accident, the driver's life was most assuredly saved,” Wells said in his letter.
“I commend Officer Mitchell for having the presence of mind to call the complainant and his courageous actions after arriving at the scene of the accident.”