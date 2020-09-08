Argo establishes plan to repave roads

ARGO -- The Argo City Council held a special called meeting Monday, Aug. 31, to discuss repaving some roads.
Freeze Mountain Drive, Masters Road, Cedar Creek Road, Rocky Ridge Road and Inthawoods Circle made up the list of roads discussed. After discussing the budget and timeline for paving those roads, the council unanimously approved the plan.
The total budget for the paving amounted to $236,088.72. It was decided half of the cost would be paid for by the city’s 6-10 fund, and the other half with its street fund.
The council also plans to have this project completed within the next three months; the roads will need to be paved before December due to issues associated with laying down asphalt in cold weather.
In other matters, the council:
Canvassed the Aug. 25 election results; and
Discussed and approved the hiring of new maintenance personnel.