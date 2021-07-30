Argo dedicates new road for late councilman Herschel Phillips

ARGO — The city of Argo held a dedication ceremony in honor of the renaming of Municipal Drive for councilman Herschel Phillips, who died Jan. 12.
After its paving in February, the city council thought it appropriate to give the road leading up the Argo’s city complex a proper name. It was unanimously decided among the council that there was no one more deserving than Phillips, who served on the city council for two terms. Mayor Betty Bradley said Phillips was instrumental in the city’s growth over the years.
“It is a privilege for me and this council to name this drive in his honor” Argo Mayor Betty Bradly said during the dedication ceremony Thursday. “He did a lot of work in this city.”
Bradley later noted that Phillips was especially fundamental in the creation of the city’s food bank. She said if a family could not come pick up food, he would personally deliver the food all the while ensuring the program was properly funded through donations.
Former Mayor Paul Jennings who served with Phillips also spoke during the ceremony.
“We all loved Herschel,” former Argo Mayor Paul Jennings said with tears in his eyes. “He was one of the best friends I had.”
Jennings and the many others in attendance noted that Phillips liked to eat, always wanted to laugh and most notably, despite having a prosthetic leg, always managed to go out of his way to help whenever he could.
“We got a lot of men with two legs that aren’t half the man Herschel was,” Jennings said. “We all miss him and are proud that the city or Argo is doing this.”
Former Argo councilman Bill Leake said Phillps epitomized what a public servant should be.
“He cared for the people he represented,” Leake said. “It was truly one of my greatest honors to serve beside Mister Herschel and I really believe I am a much better person today having known him.”
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray was also in attendance and spoke of Phillips ' willingness to go out of his way to help people, even when it wasn’t expected of him.
“I remember in my last campaign he called on a day because some of my signs, the wind had broken some of its old cheap metal stakes, and (Phillips) brought me a whole truckload full of them just because he was worried about me,” Murray said. “He said, ‘I fixed the ones that were down,’ so I always remembered that. Such a good man.”
The ceremony also included multiple humorous stories of Herschel because, according to his niece Karen Cotter, he wanted people to laugh and have a good time once he was gone.
To conclude the dedication, the city presented a plaque of honor to Phillips’ wife Shirley, who said she was thankful to the city and everyone who came to the ceremony in honor of her late husband.