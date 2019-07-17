ARGO – The City Council held two special called meetings within five days of each other to discuss a vacant council seat.
At the first special called meeting on Wednesday, July 10, the council voted 3-2 to keep a council seat vacant until the 2020 municipal election.
The second meeting was held Monday, and after a 20 minute executive session, city attorney Johnny Bronson said the city did not do anything illegal at the July 10 meeting.
“After reviewing the code section pursuant to what we are discussing and the vacant seat, there have been statements suggesting that the action taken by the council at the last meeting was illegal or improper,” Bronson said. “That is not the case. It was a lawful vote of the council, and no one can dictate how you can vote.”
The seat became vacant when Ronnie Bowman sold his house and moved out of Argo.
Mayor Betty Bradley said Bowman submitted a letter of resignation to the city clerk on June 23 during business hours and a few hours before a council meeting later that night. Bowman was not present at that meeting.
Voting to keep the council seat vacant were council members Ann Cowan, Corky Massey and Bradley. Voting against the motion were council members Ann Brown and Tony Alldredge.
“I feel we made the best decision,” Bradley said. “We do not have districts in our city, so the city as a whole is still being represented. I also believe the voters of this city should be filling those seats.”
Bronson said Monday that any person can submit their name to Gov. Kay Ivey for application or consideration.
“That would be after the 60 days that this council has to consider that action,” Bronson said.
Councilman Massey said the majority of the council voted not to appoint a new council member.
“One person (on the council) should not dictate to us whether or not to appoint someone,” Massey said. “The majority rules and that is the Democratic way. If you don’t agree with us, don’t vote for us the next time.”
Brown was in favor of appointing someone to the council.
“We need a fresh set of eyes on this council,” Brown said. “We have no idea what they could bring to the table. They may have some money saving tips. I feel like the citizens deserve better.”
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.