Argo council passes budget, mayor expresses disapproval

ARGO — The city of Argo adopted its 2021-22 budget during a Sept. 29 work session.
With total revenues budgeted at $1,928,139.11 and expenses estimated at $1,935,135.36, the city will be running on a $6,996.25 deficit for the year.
During the council’s regular meeting on Monday, Mayor Betty Bradley said a total of nine budgets was considered by the council, but she did not support the plan the panel approved because it includes hiring extra personnel with the city already operating on a deficit. The mayor said she feels as though the council is overestimating proposed revenue totals, especially with the possibility of stimulus packages being cut.
“I would like to say that even though I do not agree with the budget, I feel the council believes the budget they passed is the one for the city,” Bradley said.
“The department heads all agreed that they would like to have an extra person but agreed to wait a little longer to make sure the city revenue would accommodate extra personnel. After phone calls were made outside of an open meeting, they apparently changed their mind without informing me until the work session where the budget passed.”
The mayor also said that she encouraged the council to pass one of the other budgets and wait six months to see if city revenue had fallen. In just the month of September, it fell by almost $12,000.
“I’m not saying this extra personnel that the council wants the city to hire isn’t important,” she said. “I’m saying the economy is so uncertain with the things happening in government right now that the city needs to be sure that extra personnel can be afforded.”
No other comments made by the council members, although it closed the meeting to the public to discuss personnel issues.