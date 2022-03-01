Argo council, fire department recognizes new lieutenants

ARGO — The Argo City Council recognized two officers who were promoted to lieutenant recently.
During the Monday council meeting, Brent Rejonis and Hunter Songer were presented with their red lieutenant fire helmets by Fire Chief Scott Payne.
Payne said every person in the department who qualified for the positions applied. This resulted in a detailed hiring process before selecting Rejonis and Songer.
“Everyone that was eligible, turned in resumes,” he said. “I took a grading sheet, graded their resumes, years of experience and all of their education.”
Payne said he also brought in three outside interviewers from fire departments in the area who would be neutral third parties to give their opinion on who should be selected.
“I added all of the points up, and these are the two that came on top,” Payne said.
Rejonis and Songer’s families and the entirety of the family department were in attendance to celebrate the two firefighters' promotions.
In other matters, the council:
—Received an audit report;
—Appointed Councilman Danny McCarley as its delegate for the Alabama League of Municipalities Convention
—Approved a resolution designating certain American Rescue Plan Act funds
—Adopted an ordinance placing a six-month moratorium on subdivision; applications pending the approval of the city’s zoning and subdivision regulations;
—Changed the March 14 council meeting March 16 and;
—Approved the minutes from the Feb. 14 meeting.