Argo council encourages St Clair citizens to reach out to local food bank

ARGO — During its regular meeting March 8, the Argo City Council urged those in attendance to reach out to those in St. Clair County who may be in need of food assistance.
Food Bank worker Beth King emphasized that the bank receives plenty of donations from local grocery stores and wants to make sure the needs within the community are being met.
“We’ve got a lot of new members, but we need to know more new members,” she said. “If you have anybody in mind or you run across anybody who is needing food, please have them get in contact with us.”
She added, “We love the people we serve.”
Mayor Betty Bradley also relayed the importance of county citizens knowing that help is available and where to donate.
“We’re trying to keep all of this in St. Clair County because that way we know that the people in (the county) are getting food,” Bradley said.
Those who may be in need of assistance can call (205) 352-2134. If no one picks up, leave a message and someone will return the call.
Food is distributed on the third Saturday of each month with bread and sweets distributed every Saturday.
In other matters, the council:
—Adopted a resolution to name the street leading up to city hall after late former councilman Herschel Phillips;
— Approve cost to advertise construction bid for $240.00 with the Trussville Tribune $338.60 with the St. Clair Aegis;
—Hired a part-time maintenance person;
—Approved paying septic service costs on 8885 Hwy 11 totaling $850;
—And, named councilperson Dennis Griffin as the Argo delegate for the Alabama League of Municipalities conference in May.